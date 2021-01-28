AuburnSports - JUCO LB hearing from Auburn, hoping for offer

Junior college linebacker Joko Willis doesn’t have an offer from Auburn, but could soon. The Tigers certainly are interested. Willis, a 3-star recruit from Independence (Kan.) Community College, spoke Wednesday with Auburn linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding. “Coach Schmedding called and was doing a little background on me,” Willis said. “He was checking on me and seeing how I was doing. He told me they are very interested in me.” Willis was glad to hear it.

Willis went to high school at Troup County in nearby LaGrange, Ga. He was high school teammates with 2020 Auburn WR signee Kobe Hudson and is friends with running back Tank Bigsby and safety Smoke Monday. Willis also is former teammates with Auburn CB signee Kamal Hadden and defensive tackle Dré Butler, both of whom went to Independence. “I know a lot of the players,” Willis said. He also knows the campus and community. “I’ve been to Auburn a lot,” Willis said. “It’s a great environment. I love it. I was actually born in Auburn. A lot of my family is from Auburn. We just moved to LaGrange when I was two.”