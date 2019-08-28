“We’ve been talking for a few months now,” Burks said. “We’ve been talking about setting up a visit in December, maybe January, and I hoped they would offer, but I wasn’t expecting it.”

Burks, originally from Chicago, had been communicating with Auburn since the summer. Still, he was surprised by the offer.

“I was on the phone with Coach (Levorn) Harbin and he told me I had an offer,” Burks said. “It felt really good. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, so I was really excited when I got it.”

Burks plans to take the visit to Auburn. His knowledge for the school and program is limited.



“I don’t know too much about Auburn,” Burks said. “I haven’t really looked it up, yet. But I know it’s in Alabama, it’s in the SEC and one of my favorite players, Cam Newton, went there.”

Burks now has offers from Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southeast Missouri State, New Mexico State and Liberty. He’s also receiving interest from Nebraska, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Houston.

Burks doesn’t list a favorite among the group. More offers will come. Other schools will get involved. And he just began his sophomore season.

“I’m not really focusing too much on other schools right now,” Burks said. “I’m focusing on my season and making sure I make the best out of it with my boys.”

Burks, who is 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, is scheduled to graduate in the spring with three years to play two.