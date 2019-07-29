“I’m just even more comfortable,” George said. “The first time I had to get a feel for it and a feel for the players. Now with it being my second time I got a good feel for everybody. I know everybody. It just feels comfortable.”

It was George’s second visit to Auburn this summer – he also attended Big Cat in June.

George, his mother and grandmother arrived in Auburn Saturday morning and stayed until Sunday. George attended the picnic, met with the coaches and hung out with fellow recruits and current Auburn players.



He met extensively with Auburn cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson. The two have developed a strong bond during George’s recruitment.

“He’s just straightforward,” George said. “He doesn’t try to beat around the bush. He’s straightforward with a lot of stuff. I have a good relationship with him. He stays in contact with my parents.”

Woodson is one reason George is high on Auburn, but not the only one.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” George said. “I have a good connection with the coaches. It seems like a good place for me, a good fit for me.”

Auburn also offers the opportunity for early playing time, which is very important to a junior college cornerback

“It’s real important,” George said. “It’s one of the main reasons why they’re in my top spots. I don’t have time to waste. I need to go somewhere that I can have an immediate impact. I feel like I can do that between my top schools.”

George’s top schools include Auburn, Miami, Florida, Arkansas and Texas A&M. He plans to announce a commitment to one of them soon.

“Within the next week or so,” George said. “I want to decide before the season so I can focus on being good for my team this year. I feel like if I get that out of the way right now I would be all right.”