“Auburn is definitely high on the board,” Domio said. “Just the family-friendly environment. I didn’t expect much out of Auburn, Alabama, and it was much more than I expected. I knew a lot of the players and they are all friendly just like the coaching staff. I think I could fit in here well.”

It was Domio’s second visit this summer, his first coming in June.

AUBURN | Blinn Community College (Texas) cornerback Marco Domio returned to Auburn on Saturday for the Tigers’ end-of-the-summer picnic.

Domio is looking for a school where he could make an immediate impact. He sees that opportunity at Auburn.



“That’s No. 1,” Domio said. “I’m looking for a place that I can come in and compete right away. I’m looking for a place with a plan for me.”

Domio has taken official visits to Auburn, Alabama and LSU. He lists the three SEC Western division schools in his final group, along with Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kentucky.

“Auburn is definitely up there,” Domio said. “I like the coaches Coach (Marcus) Woodson is a very cool guy. He seems like he would be pretty hard, but from what I’ve seen he’s a real cool guy.”

Domio could be done with visits and a commitment could be next.

“I’ll be making my decision before the season,” Domio said.