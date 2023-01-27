That could mean a little trouble in the first inning of games, and it also relates to getting the junior right-hander ready for the start of the season.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson compares Joseph Gonzalez to a diesel engine because it often takes him a while to get going.

“Same thing, some scap stuff that we had last year,” said Thompson. “I think you know what he means to our program. He and Anthony are kinda going through the same thing that they’ve gone through two years in a row.

“The diesel engine, we’re going to kinda treat it like that and give him a little more time. But we’re not really spooked by him.”

Gonzalez is expected back shortly, and should be available for the opening series against Indiana Feb. 17-19 or the trip to USC Feb. 24-26.

Gonzalez was 7-4 last season with a staff-leading 3.22 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 54 and walked 15 batters in 78.1 innings. He has nine career wins.

Thompson also announced that sophomore right-hander Ben Bosse is out after undergoing partial Tommy John surgery in December.

The Tigers opened preseason practice Friday after spending the last two weeks in 4-on-1 workouts. Thompson and his staff are trying to balance keeping the team healthy while also resolving some key position competitions on the field with a total of 24 newcomers.

“This is the most dangerous time of the year,” said Thompson. “They were apart from us for 50 days so we got two weeks and now we’re starting to play games. This is the most critical, but you can’t wrap them in bubble tape because you can’t get ready and answer all these questions either.

“I want these guys to win and lose spots by how they perform, not because they got taken out by injury.”

Auburn is scrimmaging three times this weekend: Friday at 4 p.m. CT, Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 2:45 p.m. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.