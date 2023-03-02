“We couldn’t have gotten a better report with Dr. (Benton) Emblom last night,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Saw him in person. It just couldn’t be better.”

Junior right-hander Jospeh Gonzalez underwent an MRI on his shoulder Tuesday night and is cleared to begin throwing again.

AUBURN | No. 13 Auburn is expected to get its ace back by next weekend.

Gonzalez will miss this weekend’s series against Lipscomb. He will throw a couple of bullpens over the next week and if they go well, will return to the starting lineup for the Southeastern Louisiana series March 10-12.

It’s the final non-conference series before SEC play begins March 17 at Arkansas.

“It’s a big sigh of relief because whenever any player misses a game, there’s a reason for it,” said Thompson. “These guys want to play. So hopefully we’ll start that here in a couple of days, start throwing a couple of bullpens. If he’s ready to go next weekend, we’ll pitch him. If not, we’ll hold him another week.”

Gonzalez last pitched against Indiana Feb. 18 throwing 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win. He was 7-4 last season with a 3.22 ERA.

Auburn improved to 6-1-1 on the season with an 18-8 win over Florida A&M Wednesday night. The Lipscomb series begins Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.