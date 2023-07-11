Ace pitcher Joseph Gonzalez went undrafted, paving the way for his return next season. Gonzalez underwent shoulder surgery at the end of last season after starting just one game in 2023, but was 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 2022.

Three former players were selected but perhaps the most important development were the ones who weren’t.

AUBURN | It was a pretty good three days for Auburn in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Outfielder Bobby Peirce, who hit .343 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI last season, also went undrafted and is eligible to return to AU for a sixth year.

Three players were drafted and are expected to sign professional contracts. Shortstop Cole Foster was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the third round, Bryson Ware by the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth round and Chase Isbell by the Kansas City Royals in the 15th round.

Three of the Tigers’ signees were drafted including two that are expected to sign lucrative contracts. Shortstop Colt Emerson was drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 22nd overall pick of the first round, which has a slot value of $3.5 million, while infielder Kevin McGonigle was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the supplemental round, No. 37 overall, which has a slot value of $2.31 million.

Left-handed pitcher Bjorn Johnson was taken in the 12th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. But the maximum the Royals can offer Johnson is $150,000 plus any money saved from the bonus pool from the first 10 rounds. The Brewers’ bonus pool is $10,950,600 with their first two picks, No. 18 overall ($4.0 million) and No. 33 ($2.5 million) taking up more than half.

The Brewers selected Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken No. 18 and high school right-hander Josh Knoth No. 33.

The Brewers also drafted Auburn commitment Dylan Watts in the 18th round. The right-hander, who committed to AU in May, was 3-0 with six saves and a 0.23 ERA for Tacoma Community College last season.

Sacred Heart infielder Sam Mongelli, an Auburn commitment out of the transfer portal, was selected by the Los Angels Dodgers in the 10th round and is expected to sign a MLB deal