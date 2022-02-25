Armstrong strikes out 11 in first start

“It was awesome,” said Armstrong. “First weekend on the Plains, getting a feel for it. Crowd was amazing. Trying to keep it dialed in, throw strikes, compete every pitch and don’t give in.”

The junior college transfer threw 5.1 scoreless innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts as the Tigers beat Yale 9-0 Friday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Jordan Armstrong’s first Auburn start certainly won’t be his last.

Armstrong (1-0) allowed just four hits and didn’t issue a walk on 73 pitches. He’s thrown 9.1 scoreless innings to open his AU career after holding Oklahoma to one hit in 4.0 innings of relief last Friday.

"A survivable fastball, can definitely land a second pitch and then that changeup is an equalizer and it really played against the lefties,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “Eleven strikeouts and no walks, just really good.”

John Armstrong struck out both of the batters he faced in the sixth, Chase Allsup struck out three in the seventh, Carson Swilling threw a scoreless eighth and Ben Bosse struck out the side in the ninth as five AU pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts.

“It was good to see,” said Thompson. “And, again, it was a team that is kinda picked to win the Ivy but they haven’t played a baseball game in 23 months. We did what we were supposed to do, I guess."

Auburn started the scoring early as Sonny DiChiara hit a 2-run blast over the centerfield wall in the first inning and Blake Rambusch had a two-out, RBI-single in the second.

The Tigers scored two more in the third on back-to-back two-out, RBI-singles by Cole Foster and Kason Howell, and another in the fourth on two-out, RBI-single by Nate LaRue.

AU added two more in the seventh on an RBI-single by Howell and a sacrifice fly by Rambusch, and one in the eighth on a two-out, RBI-double by Bryson Ware.

Howell was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and two RBI, Ryan Dyal 2 of 4 with two runs scored, DiChiara 3 of 5 with three runs scored and two RBI, Brody Moore 2 of 5 and Rambusch 1 of 4 with 2 RBI.

“I needed that. Tonight was good,” said Howell, who came into the game with a .083 average. “I obviously struggled for the first part of the season but just getting going, keeping with what I’m doing, working hard and finally they’re going to fall.”

The series continues at 2 p.m. CT Saturday and noon Sunday. Both game are available on SECN+/ESPN+.