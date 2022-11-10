Auburn is 3-6 this season, has one win in conference play and is hosting the other bottom-dweller of the SEC West. The game is sold out. For the first time in a while, there's legitimate excitement surrounding Auburn football. The idea of a turnaround is exciting, and while it's built on several things, recruiting is an ever-so-important element.

I found myself in Montgomery last week, watching running back commit Jeremiah Cobb steamroll Bayside Academy in the first round of playoffs. He rushed for over 200 yards and while he was without a touchdown, was the biggest offensive threat on the field. Auburn's not the only one noticing, either. Most teams moved on from Cobb after his commitment. Georgia's just getting started as they try and poach Auburn's best commit from the 2023 class. Cobb was offered by Georgia in the final week of October and visited Athens Nov. 5 for the Tennessee game. Is this a flip that Kirby Smart can pull off? Yes, he absolutely has the ability to do so, but Cobb will be a tough pull away from Auburn. Especially if the Tigers' new coaching staff decides to retain Cadillac Williams. However, I have a feeling Cobb isn't the only running back Georgia is trying to flip, either, which is a different component on its own.

Kavion Henderson committed Sunday. Despite holding offers from Auburn and Alabama, the No. 1 player in the state for the 2024 class chose to commit to Arkansas. This was a massive win for the Razorbacks, but a massive blow to Auburn. Initially, Henderson showed a lot of interest in Auburn. He visited for Big Cat Weekend, came to a couple of games early in the season and it seemed that an Auburn commitment wasn't far fetched. Then Alabama offered. The Tigers started losing momentum around October and by the middle of the month, Henderson named the Crimson Tide the leader in his recruitment. It's what made his commitment to Arkansas a bit of a shocker. This is a kid who grew up an Alabama fan that named them his leader three weeks before his commitment. Instead, he opted to become the highest-rated commit during Sam Pittman's tenure at Arkansas. Losing him to Alabama would have been bad for Auburn. But losing him to Arkansas? That's even worse.

With less than a month before the transfer portal opens up and the early signing period closing in, Auburn has 10 commitments. The 2023 class currently ranks No. 11 in the SEC and No. 46 nationally, but the right hire can turn this class around. Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. It's a clean slate for previous official visitors. Prospects that used their official visit to Auburn during the Bryan Harsin era will be permitted an additional official visit once the new coach is hired, per NCAA rules. This is a huge benefit to Auburn. The new coaching staff, whoever it may be, will have the opportunity to dazzle recruits who used an official visit earlier. Those recruits know Harsin's Auburn. This will provide a chance to know a different Auburn.