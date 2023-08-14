"I'm 6-8 with cleats on,' Jones said. "That was one of the struggles for me, and I'm still fighting that now. I'm always going to fight with that playing football."

That's something that the junior is working on with new offensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

At 6-foot-6, Jayson Jones is taller than most defensive linemen you will see in college football. Hence, his pad level will always be higher than most.

It was part of a process of sitting down with Garrett this spring and during fall camp to find out where Jones can improve in his game. As the Calera, Ala., native says, he wants to find something, no matter how small, every day at practice that he needs to get better at. His new position coach is playing a massive part in that.

"Garrett is the type of coach you want on your staff, in my opinion," Jones said. "Because it doesn't matter who you are, he'll stay behind and watch film with you, he'll help you. I remember during the summer, he would help me even though—like if I knew something, but I wasn't really sure, I would go to him, and we'll call, and we'll text, something like that. I'm glad Garrett is my coach."

A starter last season at nose tackle for the Tigers, Jones is being pushed by Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers for the spot.

"Justin is a great athlete," he said. "He's pushing me. Justin is a very strong guy and great at the point of attack. His motor is on go."

As for newcomer Jalen McLeod at the Jack position, Jones couldn't stop talking about the Appalachian State transfer's quickness.

"He's fast," Jones said. "I don't think you understand. He's fast. He is fast. His motor is always on go. He's going to turn a lot of heads this season."

And, jumping on the bandwagon that Jaylin Simpson and Austin Keys started by saying new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts tries to be funny but ultimately fails, Jones only shook his head and said, "No comment," before adding, "I love you, Ron."

However, Jones previously spoke on how much experience and knowledge the coordinator brings to the Tigers.

"He's very, very smart, and he's been in the game for quite a while, too," he said. "I try and learn from him. Sometimes I try and learn from him what the linebackers are doing, what the safeties are doing, so it makes my job even easier, knowing that, 'OK, I can't be in this gap because this guy's filling that gap.'"