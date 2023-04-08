Auburn’s first portal addition of the year is a big one.

Denver Jones, a 6-foot-4 wing from New Market, Ala., has committed to Auburn. He’s spent the past two seasons at Florida International, where he shot 35 percent from long range and averaged 15 points per game.

He was pursued by a number of top-tier programs after hitting the portal three weeks ago, but relished his connection both to coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn hoops community.

“It’s about the tradition and the family vibes I honestly got from this organization and this school,” Jones said Saturday. “All the fans started showing me love from the get-go. Every other school I had offers from … no fans hit me up at all. (Auburn’s) fans, I could honestly tell they loved their school. That’s the enjoyment I want to be a part of. I feel a warmth here.”

Jones followed a circuitous route to the Southeastern Conference. He had zero Division I offered out of Buckhorn High School, attended a prep school in Memphis, spent a year at Garden City (Kan.) Community College before finally landing his first and only offer.

Interestingly, Jones is an honors student. Exposure was all he needed.

He got that at FIU, where he blossomed last season into one of the nation’s top mid-major scorers. Jones shot 85 percent from the line, 55 percent from two-point range and 37 percent from three-point range. He averaged 20.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

It was a season years in the making. The sting of being overlooked all those years drove him to obsession.

“That really lit a fire under me,” Jones said. “Ever since then … I’ve been working every day and night to get back on top. I just had to prove in front of everyone what I could do.”

Auburn coveted Jones from the moment he entered the portal — and in fact called him within 30 minutes of his name hitting the database. Pearl flew to meet with Jones in Miami 10 days ago and later flew to Huntsville to meet with Jones’ family. The topic? How Auburn will prepare Jones for a career in the NBA.

Jones was hosted this weekend by point guard Tre Donaldson and center Johni Broome, though Jones also spent time talking with out-bound point guard Wen Green. The FIU transfer also was impressed to hear from incoming point guard (and McDonald’s All-American) Aden Holloway.

“He hit me up right when he found out how badly Auburn wanted me here,” Jones said. “He wanted me here as well.”

Jones has two years of eligibility remaining and is planning to enroll this summer.

His lead recruiter for Auburn was assistant coach Steven Pearl.