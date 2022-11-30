The end is just the beginning for Bradyn Joiner. Auburn's first commit in the 2023 class wraps up his high school career Wednesday, as Auburn High looks to defeat Thompson in the Alabama Class 7A championship game. Joiner will close his high school career where his collegiate career will begin: Jordan-Hare Stadium. "It means a lot, because my freshman year, we actually went to state at Oxford in Jordan-Hare and won it," Joiner said. "So to be able to get two wins before I even get to college in Jordan-Hare would be amazing. Just to go ahead and start the win column right now."



Bradyn Joiner is hoping to win his second state title Wednesday. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

Joiner committed to Auburn on New Years' Day earlier this year, kickstarting Auburn's 2023 class. The Tigers are recruiting him to play center, but he's been playing left tackle for Auburn High this season. Facing a star-studded Thompson defense, Joiner is confident in his offensive line. "We’ve only given up two sacks this whole year," Joiner said. "We went against Brenton Williams, Tomarrian Parker, we went up with guys like that and given up only two sacks on the year. My o-line is pretty strong." Parker is committed to Clemson, while Williams committed to Auburn earlier this week. "He’s a great player," Joiner said of Williams. "I went up against him. I feel like he has great potential. He has great length and size. He’s a great pickup for us." When the Tigers and Warriors line up Wednesday night, Joiner will see some more familiar faces on the opposite side of the ball. Clemson commit Peter Woods and Alabama commit Tony Mitchell are defensive players for Thompson. Auburn is actively pursuing Mitchell, working to flip the safety. "Me and Tony have been tight since middle school, same with Peter," Joiner said. "Me and Peter are actually a lot closer than most people think. We’ve been real close since eighth grade, we went to visits together and stuff like that. That’s my boy."