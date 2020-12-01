AuburnSports - Johnson showcases improvement on and off the court against UCF

Johnson showcases improvement on and off the court against UCF
As the lone veteran on the Auburn basketball roster, Jamal Johnson came into the season expected to be a leader for a young Tigers roster and elevate his game to the next level.
Auburn fans got a look at the latter in Auburn’s 63-55 loss to UCF, as Johnson was the only Tiger to score in double-digits.
Coming off the bench, Johnson scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-12 from deep.
In a night where the rest of the roster went 2-of-22 from beyond-the-arc, Johnson was the lone bright spot on Monday night.
“Absolutely. He had two assists, no turnovers. I think he shot a good percentage, had five rebounds. He didn’t have a turnover, as I mentioned. I thought Jamal played really well,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Now, there were times during the course of the year when Jamal’s been pretty good in practice, and Jamal was really, really close to being able to start for us. He easily could’ve been one of our starters, but I do think a year at Memphis, a year out at Auburn, last year—this is his fourth year of college basketball now.”
“He’s really my only experienced college player. I think that’s shown. I thought he played pretty well against Gonzaga, and I think he played pretty well tonight.”
Johnson’s message to the team after the loss was clear.
“We're going to bounce back,” Johnson said. “I was just telling the guys keep the confidence up. We've still got a long season ahead of us. Take it one day at a time.”
During the 2019 season, Johnson quickly learned the highs-and-lows that a player and team can undergo during the season.
Against South Alabama, in Auburn’s third game of the year, Johnson had 14 points, including shooting 4-of-5 from 3 and was a key part of Auburn’s last-second victory over the Jaguars.
Auburn started 15-0 and Johnson was a consistent part of the rotation.
But Johnson cooled down, significantly, and didn’t make a shot from the field from Jan. 25 against Iowa State until Feb. 29 against Kentucky.
After the UCF game, Johnson stressed to his younger players that cold stretches can happen and that the team needs to move forward.
“You know, just -- we do a great job of working. Everybody on our team works, you know, gets extra work in outside practice and everything. I don't think we have any problem with that,” Johnson said. “When we get in games, we miss shots sometimes, people get down. So I just -- I have a tendency of doing that, too. It's just human nature. So everybody, you know, we've just got to keep lifting each other up. I keep talking to everybody, saying next shot, move on to the next play so we can just keep encouraging each other and keep figuring this thing out and we can get it rolling.”