AuburnSports - Johnson showcases improvement on and off the court against UCF

As the lone veteran on the Auburn basketball roster, Jamal Johnson came into the season expected to be a leader for a young Tigers roster and elevate his game to the next level.

Auburn fans got a look at the latter in Auburn’s 63-55 loss to UCF, as Johnson was the only Tiger to score in double-digits.

Coming off the bench, Johnson scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-12 from deep.

In a night where the rest of the roster went 2-of-22 from beyond-the-arc, Johnson was the lone bright spot on Monday night.

“Absolutely. He had two assists, no turnovers. I think he shot a good percentage, had five rebounds. He didn’t have a turnover, as I mentioned. I thought Jamal played really well,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Now, there were times during the course of the year when Jamal’s been pretty good in practice, and Jamal was really, really close to being able to start for us. He easily could’ve been one of our starters, but I do think a year at Memphis, a year out at Auburn, last year—this is his fourth year of college basketball now.”

“He’s really my only experienced college player. I think that’s shown. I thought he played pretty well against Gonzaga, and I think he played pretty well tonight.”