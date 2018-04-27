Kerryon Johnson is headed to an organization that surely needs him.

The Detroit Lions, which trailed the entire NFL in rushing yards last season, took Auburn's top tailback with the 13th pick of the second round — No. 43 overall.

Johnson's ascension to the NFL has followed a predictable trajectory. He was the state's "Mr. Football" out of Madison Academy, worked as a third-choice back during his freshman season, platooned with Kam Pettway as a sophomore and rushed for 1,391 yards as the No. 1 backfield option as a junior in 2017.

He was used as a complimentary back early in his Auburn career, but silenced doubters last fall by thriving between the tackles. He finished with 20 touchdowns.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia, who served as New England's defensive coordinator during the past six seasons, appears serious about upgrading his new team's ground attack. He took former Arkansas center Frank Ragnow in the first round, Johnson in the second.

"I’m happy to be a piece of anybody’s puzzle," Johnson said Friday night. "I’m ready to come in and work. That’s what I feel like this organization loves to do is work. That’s what everybody knows Detroit for, being a hardworking city and I’m looking forward to stepping in that and doing the same."