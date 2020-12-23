AuburnSports - Johnson becoming complete player

“I thought Jamal Johnson was terrific,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Played great defensively. Obviously made some shots. Had a great tempo to his game. We were better with him on the floor.”

The junior scored 14 points, had two rebounds and an assist to lead Auburn to a 67-53 win over Appalachian State Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers go into Christmas break 6-2 and riding a five-game winning streak.

AUBURN | Jamal Johnson has become so much more than a 3-point shooter.

Better with Johnson on the floor is an understatement. Auburn was a team-best plus-33 during his 25 minutes. He was scoring, defending and creating for his teammates.

“That was one of my biggest things last year just being a liability on defense and I don’t want to be that,” Johnson said. “I want to be able to make plays, take charges, just keep my man in front so I feel like I’m doing a little bit better at it and I’m going to continue to get better and keep focusing on it.”

Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the floor including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He was part of a bench that contributed 26 points and included Chris Moore, who was plus-19, Babatunde Akingbola, who was plus-12, and Dylan Cardwell, who was plus-9.

“I thought the bench did a great job,” Pearl said. “Babatunde, Chris and Dylan all really, really played well. So that's extremely positive.”

Next up for Auburn is SEC play as the Tigers host Arkansas next Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.