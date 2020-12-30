AuburnSports - Johnson and Cambridge heat up against Arkansas

Johnson had a career-high 21 points off the bench while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from three.

Those two found their touch in Auburn’s loss to Arkansas, though, as they combined for 36 points.

“Wonderful. Both those guys spent a lot of time in the gym,” Pearl said of Cambridge and Johnson’s play. “5-for-6 for Devan, 5-for-7 -- a better coach gets them more shots than that. But I was really pleased with those guys. With the exception of turnovers, we played better offense. I thought the guys competed, I thought we played hard.”

For one of the team leaders, while scoring a career-high is great, Johnson is more focused on the team as a whole.

“I mean, a career-high was great and all, but I want to win. I want our team to win,” Johnson said. “Our main goal is win the SEC regular-season championship. That's our main goal right here this year. The numbers and all that stuff, that's fine, but I want to win. Our whole team wants to win and our coaching staff -- everybody wants to win. I mean, that's fine and all, but we all want to win so.”

While Cambridge has struggled to start the season, Johnson knew it was only a matter of time before he heated up.

“Yeah, every game I know Devan's going to hit two or three big 3's, you know,” Johnson said. “I wouldn't say he was struggling; I mean, he missed a few shots, but he comes to practice every day with a positive attitude. He comes in the locker room with a positive attitude, so I know his time's coming. He's going to keep shooting. He has great confidence in his shot. I've got a lot of confidence in him for him, so I knew this was coming. He's going to keep building off this game for the rest of the season.”

Johnson and the Tigers now turn their attention to a two-game road trip starting at Texas A&M this Saturday.




