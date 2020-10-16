AuburnSports - Johnson a standout in early stages of practice

“Jamal's probably improved as much as anybody from last year to this year,” Bruce Pearl said. “He's worked really hard. He's athleticism, his speed, his quickness, his ability to stay in front of you.”

After a 2019 season where he failed to connect on a field goal in a game for over a month (Jan. 25 against Iowa State-Feb. 29 at Kentucky), junior Jamal Johnson has come into the 2020 season looking better.

While Johnson had a shaky end to the 2019 season, he did, however, start off strong.

Against South Alabama, Johnson finished the game with 14 points and shot 4-of-5 from deep.

Against Lipscomb, he also had 14 points, shooting 4-for-6 this time.

Overall, even with his cold spell, Johnson finished the season shooting 38.6% from downtown.

Going into the 2020 season, he’ll look to carry that same sharpshooter approach.

“He continues to demonstrate that if he can see it, he's got a really good chance to make it,” Pearl said.

While Johnson was a strong shooter, he looked lost on defense at times, and became a defensive liability for the Tigers.

During the extended offseason, Pearl says this was an area Johnson worked to improve. Specifically, Johnson worked with his dad, former Alabama and NBA player Buck Johnson, on defensive slides and his mobility on defense.

With such a young Auburn roster where Johnson is one of the few upperclassmen, he’s being looked at as a potential leader for the team.

“His in-between game has gotten better,” Pearl said. “He does little things off the ball, so I appreciate you bringing his name up on the heels of leadership because I would say that Jamal does have a chance to be one of our leaders. But I think it’s so early that I don’t comment much on it because I just got to let it play out; I got to let it evolve and let those guys step up.”

As preseason practices begin to ramp up prior to the season start, Pearl is unsure of exactly how the starting lineup will shake out.

One thing is for certain, though, and that’s Johnson fighting for a position to contribute to the team this season.

“I definitely see Jamal having been a really improved player, trying to carve out his niche on the roster still and his role, but he’s done a pretty good job stepping up,” Pearl said.



