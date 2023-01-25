Broome: ‘Yo is special’
AUBURN | Yohan Traore didn’t score a point in Auburn’s first three conference games.
The true freshman has taken a step forward in the last four.
Traore, originally from Tours, France, scored eight points in Saturday’s 81-66 win at South Carolina, making 2 of 5 3-pointers and adding a dunk.
“It brings my confidence up,” said Traore of his scoring outburst. “I was really excited to play. Just come in and play. It was very fun to make plays, knock down shots and make teams win.”
Traore’s improvement has started in practice where he mainly goes head-to-head against senior Jaylin Williams.
“He's been more active in practice,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He's continuing to learn and get better. The better he plays, the more he helps us win. You make a couple of shots, and you feel good about it.
“We're playing 10 or 11 guys, and our strength has been our depth. It's great to see guys step up and contribute, get better and help us win.”
Traore’s teammates are seeing that improvement too. They also see the tremendous potential of the former 5-star, who is the second-highest ranked recruit to sign with Auburn.
“Yo is special, he's talented, everybody on the team knows it,” said center Johni Broome. “Lately he's been having a lot of good practices -- great practices, I would say. Not just making shots, but his communication level has increased. He's been rebounding better. Just getting to his spots quicker and executing on the offensive end.
“In the game it showed -- he had a couple big shots and a couple dunks. The stuff you're going to see is his defensive communication when we're on the court with him. He just talks a lot more.”
No. 15 Auburn, 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, hosts Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.