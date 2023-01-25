AUBURN | Yohan Traore didn’t score a point in Auburn’s first three conference games. The true freshman has taken a step forward in the last four. Traore, originally from Tours, France, scored eight points in Saturday’s 81-66 win at South Carolina, making 2 of 5 3-pointers and adding a dunk.

Traore has made five 3-pointers this season. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“It brings my confidence up,” said Traore of his scoring outburst. “I was really excited to play. Just come in and play. It was very fun to make plays, knock down shots and make teams win.” Traore’s improvement has started in practice where he mainly goes head-to-head against senior Jaylin Williams. “He's been more active in practice,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He's continuing to learn and get better. The better he plays, the more he helps us win. You make a couple of shots, and you feel good about it. “We're playing 10 or 11 guys, and our strength has been our depth. It's great to see guys step up and contribute, get better and help us win.”