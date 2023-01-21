The Auburn sophomore bounced back from two subpar performances to score 27 points and grab 11 rebounds in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 81-66 win at South Carolina.

And Johni Broome was off to the races.

It started with a dunk on Auburn’s first possession, and then another.

It’s Broome’s sixth double-double of the season and fifth in SEC play.

"We like to start off early and put the pressure on them,” said Broome. “We work one those looks in practice and it was good to see this looks go in. And from my standpoint, I’ve had a couple of rough games and it was good to just get going early. Coach made good play calls to get me going.”

Broome had recorded four consecutive double-doubles before being held to six points and four rebounds against Mississippi State and four points and six rebounds at LSU.

Auburn, however, won both games and is currently riding a five-game conference winning streak.

Broome added two blocked shots and a turnover in 30 minutes against the Gamecocks. He shot 12 of 17 from the floor and made all three of his free throw attempts.

Auburn, which improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, hosts Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.