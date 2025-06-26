Broome goes in 2nd round

“I’m a winner,” Broome told ESPN. “I get things done offensively and defensively. So the Sixers got a good one.”

All-American center Johni Broome became the latest Thursday night when he was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl keeps winning and keeps putting players in the draft.

Broome is Auburn’s seventh NBA Draft pick under Pearl, joining first-round picks Chuma Okeke in 2019, Isaac Okoro in 2020, and Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler in 2022. JT Thor and Sharife Cooper were both selected in the second round in 2021.

The Tigers had just four draft picks in the previous 29 years from 1989-2018.

Broome was named the Sporting News National Player of the Year, NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year and first-team All-American after averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebound as a fifth-year senior last season.

He joined Chuck Person as the only Auburn player to be named a two-time All-American, and Charles Barkley and Chris Porter as the only Auburn players to be named SEC Player of the Year.

In three years at Auburn after transferring from Morehead State, Broome ranked in the top 10 at AU in several categories including 1,712 points (8th), 965 rebounds (2nd) and 232 blocks (3rd). He also had 225 assists. He holds single-season school records in rebounds (389) and double-doubles (21).

Broome is the fourth player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to record 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds, joining Elvin Hayes (1965-68) of Houston, Elgin Baylor (1954-58) of Seattle and Dickie Hemric (1951-55) of Wake Forest.

Broome led the Tigers to the 2024 SEC Tournament championship, the 2025 SEC regular season championship and the 2025 Final Four.