AUBURN | Johni Broome has extended his range and its making Auburn a more dangerous tournament team. The sophomore center has made 5 of 12 3-pointers (.417) in the last five games including 2 of 4 in Saturday’s 79-70 win over No. 12 Tennessee. “I think it is a great example of allowing players to evolve and not pigeon-holing them,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought Johni could come in, and because he is such a good 15-foot shooter, had a good stroke, I thought he could pretty quickly demonstrate the ability to shoot the ball.

Broome has become a real threat from the 3-point line. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“He is comfortable out there and we have worked at it. He has worked at it. He is going to be a stretch-5, which is going to make him really valuable for us and when he goes pro.” Broome said he’s put in countless hours working with AU’s staff on his 3-point shooting and it’s helped him develop more confidence as the season gone on. “I’m more confident in myself, and as you see, my teammates and my coaching staff is encouraging me more to shoot the ball when I have a little bit of space,” he said. When Broome makes a 3-pointer, it opens up the offense for the rest of his teammates, especially point guard Wendell Green. Broome sets a lot of screens for Green, and when defenders have to respect Broome’s 3-point shooting, they can’t put as much pressure on Green including double-teams. “He can pick and pop,” said Green. “I trust him. I know that I can get it to him. They got to respect it a little bit, so then he can start rolling to the basket and stuff like that, but it's good to just have a center that can shoot, space it out, score under the basket. Very dynamic player.”

Broome is Auburn’s leading scorer averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He does most of his work in the paint, but his 3-point shooting has been part of a team-wide trend for the Tigers heading into the SEC Tournament. Auburn is shooting .410 from 3-point range in the last six games after shooting .292 through the first 25 games of the season. No. 7 seed Auburn plays No. 10 seed Arkansas Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The winner will play No. 2 seed Texas A&M Friday night at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. “We’re in March now. March is the best time of college basketball,” said Broome. “We still got a championship to win, or we’re trying to win. We see Texas A&M is next just by looking at the bracket, but obviously Arkansas is a good team. They’re very talented, gave us a close game at home. “So we’re just taking it one game at a time. Just keep building momentum game in and game out.”