From Punt Bama Punt more than 50 years ago, to The First Time Ever in 1989, Nix to Sanders in 1993 and 94, Go Crazy Cadillac in 2003, the Camback and national championship in 2010, Kick Six in 2013 and many more.

For John Cohen, his first home game as Auburn’s athletic director last fall was one of those moments.

“The spirit of Cadillac and what he did, I was moved,” said Cohen. “A big part of that is the Auburn spirit. I thought I was at a Super Bowl. I thought I was at the SEC Championship game, but I was watching two teams that had three wins each.”

On Nov. 12, Auburn hosted Texas A&M in a battle between two 3-6 teams. It was the second game for interim coach Cadillac Williams, after Bryan Harsin was fired 12 days earlier.

Putting Cadillac in charge energized the Auburn fanbase, who packed out Tiger Walk and then Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch the Tigers come away with a 13-10 win.

“Best 3-6 game you'll ever see,” said Cohen. “And we knew this was happening too. Everybody sitting in this room knew that was coming. Because we're Auburn.

“You know what's amazing is — I'm just gonna admit — I was shocked that's not the norm around this league. That's why I say this Auburn spirit is real. It's powerful. I have been in many, many places where a three-win team would be lucky to be 50 percent capacity.”

Cohen, who hired Hugh Freeze as Auburn’s head coach a couple of weeks later, is planning to experience many more of those kinds of moments at Auburn in the coming years.

“We're gonna have championship moments with Hugh. There's no doubt in my mind we're gonna have championship moments in Jordan-Hare,” said Cohen. “But that moment for me will always be one of the most impactful moments I've had in my sports career.”