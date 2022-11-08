AUBURN | Butch Thompson can’t tell you who John Cohen is going to hire as Auburn’s next football coach but he can offer a little insight into the process.

“He’ll be thorough and he’ll ask a million questions. I know it’s a big deal,” said Thompson. “I think he has an understanding of being from this state and being in our league so long. I think he knows what Auburn is. I think he has a good definition, a working knowledge. When he spoke to our entire athletic department, I thought the biggest points he hit on were all the things Auburn is known for. I think he has a grasp and an understanding of Auburn’s identity.

“If he puts all that into practice into this big hire of a football coach, I have a piece in my heart and a belief that he understands exactly what we need in this moment. We’ve got to do whatever we can and give him whatever resources and try to help get any information he needs to help make this decision. I’ve got an absolute faith that he’s going to pick the right person in the right moment to get us going.”

Perhaps Cohen’s most important decision of his AU tenure will come within the next four weeks. Thompson believes he has all the tools to set the football program back on course to competing for championships.

“Some of the best intellect. One of the most creative guys I’ve been around. One of the most competitive,” said Thompson. “When you start going intelligence and competitive spirit and a knowledge of our league — how many years has he been in our league as a player, as a coach, as an administrator. All that wrapped into this, sets him up to have great success because he knows what to do from day one. I think that’s huge.

“I’m telling you, whenever you get people in your world that you can combine intellect with competitive spirit, that’s a pretty good place to start. I think he’s going to do great, great things for Auburn. Everybody’s part that loves Auburn is to unify like we’ve never done before to get behind this man and push.”

Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts will officially introduce Cohen as athletic director Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CT.