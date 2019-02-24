Jernigan on Zimmerman: 'We're going to get him'
AUBURN | Pierce County (Ga.) offensive guard Avery Jernigan committed to Auburn two weeks ago and is already working to get others to join him.
His first goal is to get Roswell (Ga.) offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman on board, and Jernigan thinks it’s only a matter of time before he accomplishes it.
“We’re going to get (Zimmerman),” Jernigan said. “I don’t know when, but we got him.”
Jernigan and Zimmerman both visited Auburn on Saturday. It was an opportune time for Jernigan to do his work.
“I saw a few different places that I hadn’t seen. I met a lot of new people. And I tried to help recruit, which is one of the big things that I want to do,” Jernigan said. “I spent most of the day (with Zimmerman). We’ve played the GAC All-Star Game the past two years together, so we’re pretty close. He loves it (at Auburn) and I can’t blame him. This is a real special place and a lot of people love it.”
That includes Jernigan, who said his commitment to Auburn is as strong as it gets.
“I’m 100 percent,” he said. “There’s no changing for me. I’ve shut it down.”
With his recruitment over, Jernigan has been developing a stronger bond with the Auburn coaches, especially offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“It’s becoming unbreakable at this point,” Jernigan said of his bond with Grimes. “He’s a really good guy, and the thing I like about him is he’s a really honest guy. I know everything he says he truly means it.”
As for Zimmerman, Jernigan said his confidence level that Auburn lands the offensive tackle is a “nine or 10 out of 10.”
“I think it will be us or North Carolina,” Jernigan said. “But we’re going to get him. And once we get him, we’ll move on to the next guy.”