AUBURN | Pierce County (Ga.) offensive guard Avery Jernigan committed to Auburn two weeks ago and is already working to get others to join him. His first goal is to get Roswell (Ga.) offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman on board, and Jernigan thinks it’s only a matter of time before he accomplishes it. “We’re going to get (Zimmerman),” Jernigan said. “I don’t know when, but we got him.”

Jernigan and Zimmerman both visited Auburn on Saturday. It was an opportune time for Jernigan to do his work. “I saw a few different places that I hadn’t seen. I met a lot of new people. And I tried to help recruit, which is one of the big things that I want to do,” Jernigan said. “I spent most of the day (with Zimmerman). We’ve played the GAC All-Star Game the past two years together, so we’re pretty close. He loves it (at Auburn) and I can’t blame him. This is a real special place and a lot of people love it.” That includes Jernigan, who said his commitment to Auburn is as strong as it gets. “I’m 100 percent,” he said. “There’s no changing for me. I’ve shut it down.”