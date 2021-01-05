AuburnSports - Jeff Pitman named strength and conditioning coach

“Coach Pitman brings three decades of collegiate strength coaching and player development to the Auburn Family,” Harsin said in a release. “He has been an instrumental part of many championship teams and players he has worked with leave their time with him praising Coach Pitman for developing them as football players and men. We know his approach in the weight room and other performance areas will make our players better all-around, especially as he specializes with our men up front on the offensive and defensive lines.”

A strength and conditioning coach under Harsin for the past eight seasons, Jeff Pitman will be following Harsin to Auburn.

Similar to Harsin, Pitman got his start at Boise State.

Pitman walked on in 1988 before becoming a three-year letterwinner at center from 1990-92.

“I am extremely honored to work for Coach Harsin and our Auburn family,” Pitman said. “Coach will develop our student athletes into Auburn men that we can all be proud of. War Eagle!”

He graduated from Boise State in 1993 with a degree in health promotion before going to work as a graduate assistant of strength and conditioning at Minnesota.

Pitman went on to work at San Jose State from 1997-99 before going back to Boise and rejoining his alma mater.

He served as strength and conditioning coach at Boise State from 1999-2006.

Harsin hired him as strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas State in 2013. When Harsin was hired by Boise State in 2014, Pitman followed suit.

Playing under Pitman, New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder had high praise for the new Auburn strength and conditioning coach.

“Jeff Pitman was my first introduction to high-level competitive football. He challenged, and pushed me from the second I walked in the door to the day I walked out as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft," Solder said. "He saw potential in me long before I ever saw it in myself. So much of the sport of football comes down to will and attitude. Coach Pitman has an unstoppable will that is part of his coaching DNA. Iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another, Coach Pitman was the iron that sharpened me in college and was foundational to the success I have had in the NFL.”

Ryan Russell previously served as strength and conditioning coach at Auburn under Gus Malzahn.