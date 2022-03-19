Jaylin on the mend

“He had some dental repair work done yesterday afternoon,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “He was evaluated last night and this morning with the concussion protocol. He passed. Doctors let him move around, and he wasn't bothered by it today in practice.

The Auburn junior, who was knocked out of Friday’s first-round win over Jacksonville State after his face collided with Walker Kessler elbow, was back at practice Saturday.

“We'll see if there's any residual effect later on tonight, then we'll check him again tonight and tomorrow morning.”

Williams chipped at least one tooth, which was certainly painful, but his teammates managed to find the humor in it following the 80-61 win over the Gamecocks.

"You know what, when I saw Jaylin, I was the first person to come in the locker room, I told him, ‘Let me see that smile, man,’” joked Zep Jasper. “He's like, ‘Man, I can't show you.’ When he showed me, he had a chipped tooth. I started laughing. He was like, man, I knew you was going to do it.”

Williams was a key piece for the Tigers off the bench, scoring eight points on 3 of 3 shooting including a perfect 2 of 2 from 3-point range in just seven minutes.

And even though he had to spend the final 14 minutes of the game in the locker room, it was Williams that placed the Auburn placard in the second round on the NCAA bracket board as his teammates cheered on.

“He wasn't out there to just witness everything, just witness the atmosphere, winning the first game. So we let him put it up there,” said Jabari Smith. “He's been good. He practiced with us today. He looks pretty good. He's taking it well. He can't talk a little bit, but that's all right.”

No. 2 seed Auburn plays No. 10 seed Miami Sunday at 6:45 p.m. CT on truTV.