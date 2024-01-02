“Jaylin Williams is playing his best basketball right now,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I’m really happy for him and proud of him. And he’s doing it on both ends of the floor and he’s doing it unselfishly and really efficiently.”

In the last five games, all wins, the fifth-year senior is averaging 17.4 points and shooting 68.8 percent from the floor. The Tigers’ all-time winningest player is up to 97 in his career.

On the season, Williams is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He’s shooting .596 from the floor, .370 from 3-point range and .781 from the free throw line.

“What Jaylin is doing is he’s doing it at both ends of the floor,” said Pearl. “You’re able to see when Jaylin’s motor is running and he’s playing more physically and more aggressively, it shows his athleticism."

The Tigers, which improved to 10-2 on the season with a 101-66 win over Chattanooga Saturday, close out the non-conference portion of the schedule by hosting Penn Tuesday night.

Auburn had 23 assists and just nine turnovers against the Mocs and is ranked 8th in the country with a 1.781 assist to turnover ratio.

"Well I want to build on what we did Saturday against Chattanooga from the standpoint of we were back to that high assist, low turnover,” said Pearl. “This is going to be hard against Penn. We’re bigger than they are. We’re more athletic than they are. But they play so hard. They deflect everything.

“If you think it’s going to be easy, it won’t be easy to throw the ball into the paint. They’ll be packed in there and they’re gonna go for it and have deflections. They may not get the rebound, but after we get it, they’ll take it from us. They’re a scrappy, physical, hard-nosed, tough team. Not something that you would prototypically think of an Ivy League team being but that’s who they are."

Penn, 8-6 on the season, is 14th in the country shooting 39.2 percent on 3-pointers. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.