"I left Auburn feeling very good and about two days after being back home, that is when I knew it would be Auburn," said Simpson. "I committed to Auburn and it is a good feeling. I was recruited early, so it feels good to be committed and to be about to say I am an Auburn commit."

That first 24 hours on the Auburn campus March 29 changed things for the four-star cornerback out of St. Simons Island (Ga.) Frederica Academy.

Auburn offered Jaylin Simpson in February 2017 and it took him over a year to visit the Plains for the first time, but after that visit in March, it was over.

Florida State was the favorite at one time, then Clemson moved to the top in the fall, but the bond Simpson's built with the Auburn coaches led him to this decision.

"I really trust the coaches — all of them and I need them. The campus is beautiful, I feel at home there and I like a lot of things about Auburn, but it was about the trust in coaches for me."

Greg Brown and Kodi Burns are the coaches Simpson talks to the most and he couldn't be happier than to now be talking to them as a commit. He has taken many visits and he has been going through the recruiting process for over two years, so he is ready to be done with recruiting.

"I just committed to a great place," said Simpson. "I talked to God about it and He showed me the way. Once you have that feeling, then you know it is the right decision. I had that with Auburn.

"I saw it all when I visited Auburn the first time and it is the place for me. I knew I wanted to be there then, so now I am ready to start recruiting."

Simpson said some of his targets will be teammate Jashawn Sheffield, Owen Pappoe, Wanya Morris and Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood.