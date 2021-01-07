AuburnSports - Jaylin: ‘Al has a lot on him right now’

“We still need Al to be the best defensive guard on the floor while we’re asking him to do all this stuff offensively,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “There’s so much more information coming at Al now having to play the point guard. Playing against the 1-3-1, 2-3 and man-to-man. He’s got to run the offense. There’s a lot on his plate processing all that.

Flanigan, who has been forced to play backup point guard while Sharife Cooper waits for the NCAA to rule on his eligibility, was the Tigers’ lone point guard against the Rebels due to an injury to Justin Powell.

AUBURN | Allen Flanigan has had a lot on his plate this season. The Auburn sophomore had even more Wednesday night at Ole Miss.

“When you’re out there having to set the table and run the club, it’s different when you’re just out there scoring and defending. The game is much different. Again, in the long run, it’s going to be a good thing for him. And I trust him.”

Not surprisingly, Flanigan had his share of inconsistencies in a 72-61 loss to Ole Miss. He finished with four points on 2 of 8 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and eight turnovers.

He came into the game averaging a team-best 14.5 points per game.

Tyrell Jones actually began the season as Auburn’s starting point guard before losing his job to Powell. As Jones struggled, and eventually transferred to South Alabama, Flanigan, who normally plays wing, was asked to play more and more minutes at the point.

“Al has a lot on him right now,” sophomore Jaylin Williams said. “He's playing the one, he's playing the two, he's playing the three. Like, that's a lot of positions he gotta remember. You know, Al is not a natural point guard. We trust him playing the point, but we know that it's not his natural position.

“We know we got to be there for him to keep his head up to know he's going to be good. Just think of this as getting better and think about what you're doing through the process."

Auburn, off to an 0-3 start in the SEC, hosts Alabama Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.