“Like 5 and 6 for us need more touches. Those two guys, they're our best receivers,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Auburn’s eight other scholarship receivers have combined for just four catches for 100 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games.

AUBURN | Jay Fair and Ja’Varrius Johnson have combined for 12 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

There’s just one problem — they play the same position. Both listed as 5-foot-10, Fair and Johnson play slot receiver.

“I don't think either are built to play outside, truthfully,” said Freeze. “Unless you get in 10 personnel -- one of them will have to if you're going to play them both at the same time.

“I don't know if I said that. I said they needed to get more touches. Does that look like them playing more at the same time? Maybe. We've got to figure that out this week for sure.”

Freeze also wants more targets for tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who caught two key passes on Auburn’s game-winning drive at California including a 5-yard touchdown.

Fairweather is used more as a big slot. So even in 10 personnel, which means one running back and no tight ends, Fair or Johnson would likely have to move into an outside position in order to get all three on the field together.

“We've got to play to our strengths and figure out how to make it look different every week,” said Freeze.

The outside receivers struggled to get open at Cal. According to Freeze, AU wanted to throw a few deep passes against the Bears.

“I know we had one real shot and we read a different side of the field,” Freeze explained. “And then our receivers didn't win a few of the others that were called. They were in man coverage quite a bit and they won some of those battles on us.

“We've got to prove we can win some 1-on-1’s, and get the right balls to them. We've got to improve that room; I've said that since I got here. That's still the case.”

Auburn (2-0) hosts Samford Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.