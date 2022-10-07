“I think you’ll see Zep being more aggressive shooting the basketball,” said AU head coach Bruce Pearl. “He shoots a beautiful ball, he shoots a straight ball. We’ve gotten him to expand his range a little bit and I just see Zep being a little more aggressive offensively.”

The shot attempts should go up this season.

Jasper shot the ball at a 36% clip, but the guard only shot 2.2 threes per game.

Auburn was thin when it came to ball handlers last season as Jasper and Wendell Green were the only primary ball handlers on the roster, but with the addition of Chance Westry, Jasper can shift to a secondary role and play more off-ball.

“I always played off the ball sometimes last year,” Jasper said. “I'm a combo guard. I can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward, and help this team in so many different ways.”

Beyond the shooting, you know what you’re going to get in Jasper.

Offensively, he’s a safe ballhandler and had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season.

Defensively, he is a lockdown guard defender and one of the best in the country. Last season, the “Honey Badger” allowed only .574 points per possession which ranked in the 96th percentile, per Synergy.

“I think Zep is Zep, man,” Pearl said. “He’s going to bring it every day.”

Auburn has a solid mix of newcomers and vets in the backcourt. Jasper, Green and K.D. Johnson have a year of experience in Pearl’s system while Westry and Tre Donaldson are both entering their first seasons on the Plains.

There will be competition for playing time, but being around those guys is only going to help the fifth-year senior.

“I'm just blessed to be on his team,” Jasper said. “I'm blessed to be around Wendell, KD Johnson, Chance Westry, Tre Donaldson. And whether I play the point or the two-guard this year, I'm blessed either way.”