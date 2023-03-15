History will be hard to come by for the Tigers this season as they enter the tournament as the No. 9 seed and face a physical Iowa team on Thursday. If Auburn were to defeat the Hawkeyes, a test against No. 1 seed Houston would likely be the reward on Saturday. It pales compared to last March when the Tigers were the No. 2 seed after being ranked No. 1 earlier in the season. Auburn was the favorite then. Now, they find themselves fighting for respect.

"I wanna win so much," Jasper said. "I wanna win so bad because, you know, I wanna make history, not just one game history. I wanna make history."

BIRMINGHAM | While Zep Jasper says the confidence Auburn has going into the NCAA Tournament is much different from what it was last season, the guard isn't backing down from what he wants to accomplish.

"We're a team that people are not looking for us to win any game," Jasper said. "You know, they counting us out already. So it's just one of those things that we gotta put that in perspective to know that nobody's counting on us. So we gotta let them know that we are here. We are underdogs, but we can win."

While the tournament means a lot to everyone, it likely means more to Jasper and his fellow seniors who are seeing their college careers come to an end. It's win or go home now, and Jasper isn't ready to hang up his Auburn jersey for the last time just yet.

"Some of us might not play with each other no more in our life," he said. "You know, this is our last opportunity, our last chance, so we gotta make the best of it."

And while the reality might be setting in for Jasper, being a part of the tourney for the second-straight season is still special for the guard.

"It means so much to me," he said. "Me putting on this jersey in March Madness, you know, it's just heartwarming."