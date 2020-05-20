Auburn redshirt freshman Jashawn Sheffield has been suspended indefinitely by the team after two separate arrests in Georgia this month, a team spokesperson confirmed to AuburnSports.com on Wednesday.

Sheffield, a native of Brunswick, Ga., was a 4-star receiver in Auburn's 2019 class. His only action of the 2019 season came against Samford, where he carried the ball twice for 30 yards as a tailback.

Gus Malzahn said last month Sheffield and fellow receiver Matthew Hill could move to defensive back when the Tigers are able to return to practices.

According to Bulloch County Jail arrest records, Sheffield was brought in May 9 and spent two days in jail for disorderly conduct, then was again arrested May 16 for a DUI-less-safe, meaning the officer thought alcohol was affecting driving ability and safety even if blood alcohol content was below the regulated amount.

Sheffield spent two days in jail also for the DUI, with a bond of $1,576.