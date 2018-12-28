With 5:29 to go in the third quarter, Jarrett Stidham handed the ball off to Kam Martin. The play lost one yard. Stidham then turned to the Auburn sideline, received an ovation from the Auburn faithful at the Music City Bowl and was officially replaced by Malik Willis.

It was meant to be a curtain call. It was the final play of Stidham's college career.

Stidham's senior season at Auburn has had its ups and downs. He has been a polarizing figure within the Tigers fan base. None of that existed Friday, however, as Auburn cruised past Purdue behind Stidham's dominant MVP performance in what will be his final outing in an Auburn uniform.

"It was a lot of fun. I had a great time. Obviously this was my last game here at Auburn, and I couldn't be more thankful for Auburn University coaches, support staff, players, everybody," Stidham said on Auburn Sports Network's postgame radio broadcast. "This was a great day. I think the future is bright. We wanted to jump out on them early, and I think that's what we did."

Stidham finished his final game with several records — passing touchdowns in a bowl game, passing touchdowns in an Auburn football game, a personal-best for passing yards in a game. By game's end, or really midway through the third quarter, Stidham's stat line read 15-of-21 passing for 373 yards and 5 passing touchdowns.

Stidham and wide recevier Darius Slayton connected on three touchdowns in the win, and both pointed to the same play that set off the record day.

It was one of Stidham's five incompletions of the day. The Auburn quarterback narrowly overthrew Slayton on a deep pass on the team's second possession of the day. Stidham and Slayton met on the sideline after that drive and had the same thought:

"After that first one, me and Jarrett came to the sideline and both were like, 'We're going to hit it eventually," Slayton said. "Obviously the next time we were out there, we were able to hit it."

That they did.

Two possessions later, Stidham connected with Slayton on a 74-yard strike. The next one, Stidham hit Slayton who took it 52 yards for another touchdown. Auburn's dynamic duo capped off another drive later in the second quarter with a 32-yarder from Stidham to Slayton.

"I knew we were going to get it eventually," Stidham said. "He's obviously a great player. You've just got to get the ball to him and let him make plays."

Stidham announced prior to bowl season that the Music City Bowl would be the final game of his Auburn career. He will now head to the Senior Bowl, the first step on his NFL Draft journey.

His last showing in a Tigers jersey, an MVP bowl game performance, was a nice résumé builder to start it off right.

"It means everything," Stidham said. "Obviously this season didn't go the way we wanted. Lots of ups and downs. But we found a way when it mattered at the end of the year to find a way to get it done and win the right way. I'm happy to be an Auburn Tiger."