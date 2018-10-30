AUBURN — The question had to do with what Jarrett Stidham had seen from Texas A&M's defense in recent weeks.

Auburn's starting quarterback would get to that — talking about similar personnel to last season, experience in the secondary and staff changes — but first, he wanted to point out his personal invested interest in the game against the Aggies.

"I love playing Texas A&M, obviously, just because it’s A&M," Stidham said followed by a few-sentence response about the Aggies defense before finishing with, "but I always love playing Texas A&M."

For the central figures of Auburn's offense and defense — Stidham and linebacker Deshaun Davis — the Texas A&M game is one circled on the calendar. Though, their reasons of enhanced interest originated much differently.

Stidham's reason — and, hence the smirk — stems from his home-state interest and two recruitments, or lack thereof.

The former Stephenville, Texas, quarterback didn't speak with Texas A&M much coming out of high school. Texas A&M, at the time, already had their guy in its recruiting class that year: now-Oklahoma standout Kyler Murray. Stidham ended up at Baylor, but it wasn't the last time Texas A&M had a chance to recruit him heavily and didn't.

Coming out of JUCO, Stidham looked heavily at Auburn and Texas A&M, but the Aggies stuck with current starter Kellen Mond, which pushed Stidham toward Auburn.

The full-circle matchup gives Stidham some extra motivation this upcoming Saturday.

"I just — any Texas team, I love it. I didn’t go out there, obviously, out of high school. They didn’t really recruit me as hard out of high school, because of Kyler Murray," Stidham said. "So, I don’t know. I just like playing Texas A&M."

So will Deshaun Davis, but not because of past slights.

Auburn's senior linebacker is well known as the defensive coordinator on the field. He sharpens his mind at every chance, and he see this Saturday against Texas A&M as one of those moments.

Davis has long admired Jimbo Fisher's offensive mind.

"I think Jimbo is a really good offensive play-caller. I've always said that when they were at Florida State, the way they were moving the ball. I love his knowledge of football," Davis said. "It will be kinda fun to play against him and try to use my mind against his on the field."

He lightened up at the prospect of having a battle of wits with the national-championship-winning coach.

Davis praised Fisher's advanced passing concepts and disguised to confuse opposing defensive backs. He pointed to the multiple route combinations out of several different formations that makes it a difficult offense defend.

Needless to say, Fisher & Co. is a matchup Davis has been itching to play.

"I'm definitely going to shake his hand. He's a great coach. I respect him a lot, so I'm definitely going to shake his hand," Davis said.

