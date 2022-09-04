Hunter rushed for 34 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 42-16 win over Mercer Saturday night.

Not bad for a true freshman. But he’s already matched those scoring numbers in his first game as a sophomore.

“It means a lot to me,” said Hunter. “First game, three touchdowns, I’m proud."

Hunter got the Tigers off to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 19-yard run when he broke through a gaping hole up the middle, broke a couple of tackles and then cut to the outside to find the end zone.

He scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and a 1-yard run in the third where he powered through three defenders at the goal line.

“Jarquez had a big night,” Harsin said.

Hunter was part of a rushing offense that piled up 285 rushing yards against the Bears. Staring running back Tank Bigsby had 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while backup quarterback Robby Ashford had 68 yards on six carries.

“I love it. I love being a 1-2 punch with Tank,” said Hunter. “We compete in practice. We actually make each other better because both of us want to be great.”

Auburn (1-0) hosts San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.