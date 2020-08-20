AuburnSports - Sherwood, Monday leading by example in secondary

But equally as important for Kevin Steele's defense was their leadership during games and in practice, remaining a reliable set of voices on the back end while other spots in the secondary worked to replace their lost pieces over the years.

Yes, Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday are, on the field, replacing Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson 's 413 career tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Early on in Auburn's 2020 fall camp, that's the aspect of Dinson and Thomas' void that Monday and Sherwood are prioritizing first.

Now upperclassmen, they find themselves in the same position as their predecessors were not long ago, looking to make an impact as two of Auburn's better defensive players while also mentoring the younger defensive backs around them.

"Me personally, I always felt like I was a leader, so I feel like I stepped up in a big way because I know a lot of the young guys are depending on me to be a leader and show them the way," Monday, who has appeared in 20 games over his first two seasons, said Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters. "A couple of more guys like Jamien Sherwood, he’s not one of the guys that talks a lot but he’s showing it with his action."

Monday added that Jordyn Peters, a senior who was limited some last year after a preseason foot injury, has also taken advantage of the opportunity to be a bigger voice on the defense.

"He’s been working really hard this past summer," Monday said of Peters, "and he became a big leader for us because he’s been playing since his freshman year, also. So I feel like he can help us in his way."

Though they only have one combined start to their names, Sherwood and Monday are far from inexperienced within Steele's defense. They've both been impact players in the secondary since their true freshman seasons in 2018, combining for 46 game appearances, 101 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Sherwood was the most efficient freshman safety in the country in 2018, according to PFF. Last year, he was one of Auburn's most explosive tacklers, a trait he'll look to lean on again after putting on 16 pounds since last season — now up to 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

The Jensen Beach, Fla., native is also the Tigers' fourth-leading defender in returning tackles, despite starting only one game last season.