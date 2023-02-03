Thornton: OL is an ‘open competition’
AUBURN | Auburn fans had frankly become used to it, but Hugh Freeze couldn’t quite believe the state of the offensive line when he was hired Nov. 28.
“I don’t remember a time in my whole career where we felt like we had to sign nine offensive linemen,” said Freeze. “I mean, that’s unheard of to try to get to your 16 number. That’s a big challenge, and we were able to sign eight guys thus far.
“I like the eight that we signed on paper and on film and as young men, but we’ve got to get out and prove that.”
The first step Freeze took in rebuilding the Tigers’ offensive line was to hire Jake Thornton away from Ole Miss. The hard-charging, young O-line coach along with assistant OL coach Joe Bernardi quickly went to work signing three transfers, a JUCO standout and four high school players.
Seven of the eight enrolled in January and will do through spring practice along with eight returning scholarship linemen.
“I took this job with the mentality of, I want this to be the best o-line in the country,” said Thornton. “And I certainly believe with the guys in the room that we have right now, we're going to win with those guys and we're going to get the very best out of them.
“I think there's a lot talent and a lot of ability in that room. Certainly excited about the guys that are on our team and the guys who have just joined our team and the guys to come.”
As for the transfers, Gunner Britton and Dillon Wade are expected to play tackle while Avery Jones will compete at center. JUCO transfer Izavion Miller will start at tackle but could also get a look at guard.
“(Britton) can kind of bring an element to that room that we need and a leadership mentality, but also just physically speaking, he walks through the door and you know he plays offensive tackle. He's tall and long and has got some ability,” said Thornton. “Excited about (Jones)’ leadership, but also his physicality in the run game. He's a good athlete, so looking forward to getting to work with him.
“I got to see Dillon Wade personally last year up close. The way he handled some really good rushers there at Ole Miss, the way he handled those guys -- he didn't look out of place ... The big thing about Too Tall (Miller) is he’s big and he’s also heavy. He weight 320 pounds and I think he has the ability to help us at multiple spots.”
Auburn will begin spring practice Feb. 27 and hold 14 workouts before the A-Day game April 8. Thornton expects to have a good handle on his depth chart by the end of spring.
“It’s an open competition and I know that everybody on our offensive line roster is going to have a chance. Everybody is going to get an equal shot at being a starter,” said Thornton. “Certainly you want to end spring ball with a great idea of who your guys are. Ending spring at the end of April, hopefully we have an idea of who we got.
“We certainly should. And hopefully we feel good about 8-10 guys that can go play for us and help us work toward a championship.”