AUBURN | Auburn fans had frankly become used to it, but Hugh Freeze couldn’t quite believe the state of the offensive line when he was hired Nov. 28. “I don’t remember a time in my whole career where we felt like we had to sign nine offensive linemen,” said Freeze. “I mean, that’s unheard of to try to get to your 16 number. That’s a big challenge, and we were able to sign eight guys thus far. “I like the eight that we signed on paper and on film and as young men, but we’ve got to get out and prove that.”

Miller, who goes by Too Tall, can help Auburn at tackle or guard (Auburn athletics)

The first step Freeze took in rebuilding the Tigers’ offensive line was to hire Jake Thornton away from Ole Miss. The hard-charging, young O-line coach along with assistant OL coach Joe Bernardi quickly went to work signing three transfers, a JUCO standout and four high school players. Seven of the eight enrolled in January and will do through spring practice along with eight returning scholarship linemen. “I took this job with the mentality of, I want this to be the best o-line in the country,” said Thornton. “And I certainly believe with the guys in the room that we have right now, we're going to win with those guys and we're going to get the very best out of them. “I think there's a lot talent and a lot of ability in that room. Certainly excited about the guys that are on our team and the guys who have just joined our team and the guys to come.” As for the transfers, Gunner Britton and Dillon Wade are expected to play tackle while Avery Jones will compete at center. JUCO transfer Izavion Miller will start at tackle but could also get a look at guard.