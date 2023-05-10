“His physicality, the way he runs in-between the tackles — it was something we needed to add to the rotation,” said Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. “It’s great competition. You got a room with a few guys that now gotta go earn it. That never hurts. Iron sharpens iron.”

They took a big step in improving that aspect of their offense with the selection of former Auburn running back Tank Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

AUBURN | Despite a talented group of running backs, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a pretty mediocre running team last season ranking 14th in the NFL averaging 124.5 yards per game.

The Jacksonville running back room is led by 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, who rushed for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns last season.

It also includes 2022 fifth-rounder Snoop Conner and free agent signees D'Ernest Johnson and JaMycal Hasty.

Bigsby will officially enter the competition during the Jaguars rookie minicamp May 12-13 and then OTA’s beginning May 22.

“It is one of our stronger rooms on the team,” said Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson. “I’m excited about that and the type of person that Tank is. He’s another one that we met at the combine and just loved the way he runs.

“He's a smart guy. He understands fronts and defense and knows what he's looking at. He's a smart runner. We just got to get him in here and get him started.”

Bigsby finished his three-year career at Auburn seventh all-time with 2,903 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 540 carries. He also caught 62 passes for 448 yards.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s very exciting. I’m just ready to get to work,” said Bigsby. “I’m going to run the ball. I’m going to catch. I’m going to block my butt off. I’m going to do whatever special teams.

“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to help our team win. That’s what I’m going to do from day one to day whatever.”