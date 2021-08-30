Jackson earns starting job through focus, consistency

Yes, the senior with 10 catches to his name through three seasons has impressed Bryan Harsin and the new coaching staff. That took some time, though, as the Hoover, Ala., native missed time with an injury and some class issues this spring, per Harsin. Yet when the Tigers take the field on offense on Saturday evening, it'll be Jackson hoping to get some targets from Bo Nix.

AUBURN | A familiar name was listed as the starter at the X wide receiver position on Auburn's official depth chart for the season opener against Akron: Shedrick Jackson.

"What I did learn about Shedrick, just being around him, was, one, the guy's very sharp, very focused, very just diligent about how he goes about his process day in and day out," Harsin said. "And so it was just a matter of time before we got him out there. He was going to emerge as one of our better guys and more consistent players."

That consistency is something Harsin has been preaching during all of fall camp, especially at the receiver position, where there is a vast lack of experience outside of transfer Demetris Robertson. Jackson finished last season on a high note, recording three receptions for 32 yards in the Citrus Bowl loss to Northwestern. It was his first multi-catch game in his three seasons as a Tiger.

Don't expect Jackson to rest after being named a starter for the first game. Instead, Harsin anticipates the same fire and attitude from his receiver that earned him that spot and Jackson to produce on Saturday.

"Fully expect him to go out there this week and practice that way and then perform that way," Harsin said. "When he gets his opportunities in the game to go make plays, he'll do that because he'll have himself, one, in the right position. Two, he'll know what he's doing. And then, three, from what I've seen, that's just how he operates."