AUBURN — Jack Driscoll's trip to Starkville, Miss., last weekend can be chalked up to wishful thinking.

The grad transfer right tackle suffered an injury the week before against Southern Miss, and his availability was in question all week. Still, Driscoll made the trip to play Mississippi State. He looked noticeably uncomfortable when the team stepped off the bus at Davis-Wade Stadium and during pregame warmups. But Auburn stayed hopeful he'd be healthy enough to go against the Bulldogs.

Ultiamtely, Auburn opted to give redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley his first-career start in Driscoll's place.

"He was (close to playing) and probably could have. We just made a decision pregame, kind of, and just felt like it was the best decision to go ahead and go with Calvin," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. "Obviously we were a little bit shorthanded with Jack being out, and I thought Calvin stepped in and did some good things. He did some good things, and there’s some things, obviously, he needs to work on, but really pleased with how he jumped in there and played as hard as he can."

Ashley's first start went as most do for rookie right tackles.

There were positive moments and negative moments.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ashley received Auburn's second-lowest offensive grade ahead of only Kam Martin. His primary struggles came as a pass blocker, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise for a first-time starter. Ashley's pass-block score still graded out below 50, but there was a clear difference in his ability as a run blocker.

"There were some areas, I thought, in the run game where he did a nice job," Lindsey said. "He’s a big body, and an athletic guy, just did a nice job of maintaining blocks and pretty much assignment-wise he was in good shape. Just technique, he’s still got to improve technique in pass pro, but first live action against one of the best pass-rushers in the league, I thought he did OK. But he’s got some work to do and he’ll get better."

Driscoll's status remains in question this week, as well.

He was close to available Saturday, so there isn't a long way to go to be fully healthy for the Tennessee game. Based on their performances so far this season, Lindsey still thinks of Driscoll as the starting right tackle, but Ashley now knows what to expect — and that he needs to prepared as if he were the starter.

"Nah, I would think Jack’s still in a good spot [to start]. We’re going to see how Jack feels this week, though," Lindsey said. "Calvin needs to be ready to go."