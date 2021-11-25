Jabari comes up clutch down the stretch

Smith made it 53-46. Then 55-46 on the next possession with one of his classic fadeaway jumpers. Walker Kessler hit a free throw to put it at 56-46. The Ramblers wouldn't go away and scored five more to make it 56-51. Again, it was Smith that hit a jumper to extend Auburn's lead.

Then, with Loyola Chicago trying to creep back into it and down 51-46, Smith slammed the door on the Ramblers.

Freshman phenom Jabari Smith was quiet during the first half against Loyola Chicago, too quiet. He had just four points, connecting on both of his attempts.

"Jabari, I think, showed he's the best player here," Bruce Pearl said.

The still very young freshman has visibly grown up — on the court, that is — during the first two Battle 4 Atlantis games.

Smith came out slow against UConn then ended the game with 22 points and was a big contributor down the stretch. Against the Huskies Smith struggled to get downhill and attack the basket early, but then flipped that late in the game and was attacking the basket with ease.

Against an undersized Loyola Chicago, Auburn used Smith's height advantage and had him playing in the paint heavily and scoring inside and on inside fadeaways.

"I’m very proud of Jabari in the sense that in this regard: We rolled him down in there and we posted him up," Pearl said. "We haven’t done that a ton but he went down there, he sat down and he took tough catches, he had a nice rhythm to his game, he scored through some contact, he was strong with the ball, he didn’t turn it over and now so when you add that inside aspect to his offense along with the perimeter of offense, now all of a sudden he’s the complete package. So that was positive."

Smith is just five games into his college career, but has started to gain some valuable experience against tough opponents down in the Bahamas.

Experience that he knows will come up big once Auburn gets into SEC play.

"I would say it's just, you know, just getting me ready for more big games," Smith said. "You know, every game in the SEC is going to be tough, going to be challenging. So, um, just playing against stronger competition, just playing against tougher competition just shows where we are, shows how together we are, and I'm enjoying it."

The freshman finished Thursday's game with 14 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, along with four rebounds and a block.

Auburn's next opponent is going to be the winner of Syracuse and Arizona State, with the game set for Friday at 3:30 CT on ESPN2.