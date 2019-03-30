KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Pearl had a hunch. His hunches tend to be right.

Back in November, Pearl told the story of J'Von McCormick's recruitment — how nobody wanted the scholarship to back up Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. McCormick didn't care. At the time, McCormick averaged 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. His season-long averages haven't shifted much due to lessened minutes during SEC play. But his last three weeks have been exceptional.

He's saved his best basketball for the right time. And Pearl's comments in November ring as true now as ever.

"J’Von McCormick has a chance to be one of our more valuable players in this sense," Pearl said in November. "Because he fills such an important niche, and that depth he’s going to provide us, how he goes really could determine how far we go. That’s how important a guy like that is."

McCormick's coming-out part happened in the SEC title game when Harper picked up two fouls in two minutes. The JUCO transfer took over. It was the moment he'd waited for since Pearl called him last summer. He wasn't about to let it slip through his grasp.

McCormick encountered a similar moment Friday night against No. 1-seed North Carolina.

Harper found himself in foul trouble. McCormick found himself in the spotlight. Matched up against Coby White — one of the fastest guards in all of college basketball — McCormick proved why he doesn't believe anyone in college basketball can keep him in front of them.

"We knew coming into the game they weren't going to be able to stay in front of me and Jared. We just got downhill at anytime. They were either going to help off, or we were going to be able to score," McCormick said. "I feel like they really can't [keep us in front of them]."

Almost all of McCormick's statistical production took place in the first half.

He only took three shots in the second half and missed them all, though he dished out a pair of assists in his nine second-half minutes. But the work McCormick did to close out the first half protected Auburn from a first-half UNC onslaught.

A mid-half floater and a couple drives to the basket gave Auburn a couple-point advantage early. The Tar Heels responded, and so too did McCormick. The Tigers fell behind by as much as five with less than four minutes to play. McCormick made three contest driving layups in the final four minutes of the first half to give Auburn an unlikely two-point advantage at the break.

He finished the first half with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

When McCormick gets to the rim, nobody is stopping him.

"We're used to it now. J'Von be hoopin'. Every time he gets in, he does something getting to the rim. He's got a dog mentality out there," Malik Dunbar said. "His layup package is crazy. Like a 99 on 2K. He don't miss no layups. Everything's going in when he gets to that rim. He gets in that paint, it's a bucket."

Pearl admits he's been tough on McCormick at times this season.

He hasn't needed to be the last three weeks. McCormick has been a difference-maker.

"His speed and quickness, enormous difference. It's been that way down the stretch. When we play him and Jared together, we're really small, but we're really fast. So his play was huge," Pearl said. "Jared gets two fouls in the first half again, and J'Von just, you have a hard time staying in front of him. So it's been huge. Now the next game against Houston or Kentucky, we're talking about two of the elite defensive teams in college basketball. We'll have a much harder time."