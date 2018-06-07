It’s Mize vs. Singer in game one
AUBURN | The postseason is about pitting the best against the best and it doesn’t get much better than Saturday’s opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional.
Auburn All-American right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, will square off against Florida All-American right-hander Brady Singer, who was the 18th overall pick.
“We’re just playing for a chance to go to Omaha, both teams are,” Mize said. “It definitely is great when you get to pitch against somebody of his caliber. He’s an elite pitcher, he’s a first rounder. He’s very talented and you always enjoy competing against other great competitors.”
Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 109.2 innings while Singer is 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95.0 innings. The two squared off April 26 in Gainesville with Singer coming out on top with a 3-1 win. Jonathan India, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, made the difference with his two-run home run off Mize in the first inning.
“You’ve got to pick and choose what you’re going to stick with, what you’re going to change, what you expect them to counterattack to,” Mize said. “It’s kind of like a little chess game, I guess. You’re trying to figure each other out and trying to figure out they’re going to do differently and what I’m going to do differently.”
The Gators took two-of-three from Auburn during the April matchup at McKethan Stadium, but there’s much more on the line for this best-of-three series with the winner booking its ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.
Mize is glad to have the draft behind him heading into such an important series.
"It was a great process and a great day on draft day, but I’m very relieved to have it over. Now we can just focus on what we’re trying to do," Mize said. “It’s definitely a pressure release and now I can just focus on our team. I was focused on our team before, but even more so now.”
|AUBURN
|FLORIDA
|
SAT
|
Jr. RHP Casey Mize (10-5, 2.95)
|
Jr. RHP Brady Singer (11-1, 2.27)
|
SUN
|
Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (7-4, 3-12)
|
Jr. RHP Jackson Kowar (9-5, 3.37)
|
MON*
|
Sr. LHP Andrew Mitchell (2-2, 4.30)
|
TBA
Mize has been used as the No. 2 pitcher in Auburn’s rotation for the past month, but Butch Thompson will have him leading off this weekend’s crucial series.
“It’s a no-regret time of the year,” Thompson said. “For all of the respect that we have for every team in our conference, every team we ever play, every team in the game of baseball, this is a no-regret time of the year and we’re going to start with the No. 1 pick in the major league draft.”
Game one of the Super Regional is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Game two will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and the teams will play a winner-take-all game if necessary Monday night at 7:30 p.m. All three games are scheduled for ESPN.