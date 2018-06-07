AUBURN | The postseason is about pitting the best against the best and it doesn’t get much better than Saturday’s opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional. Auburn All-American right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, will square off against Florida All-American right-hander Brady Singer, who was the 18th overall pick. “We’re just playing for a chance to go to Omaha, both teams are,” Mize said. “It definitely is great when you get to pitch against somebody of his caliber. He’s an elite pitcher, he’s a first rounder. He’s very talented and you always enjoy competing against other great competitors.”

The Detroit Tigers made Mize the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Monday. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 109.2 innings while Singer is 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95.0 innings. The two squared off April 26 in Gainesville with Singer coming out on top with a 3-1 win. Jonathan India, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, made the difference with his two-run home run off Mize in the first inning.

“You’ve got to pick and choose what you’re going to stick with, what you’re going to change, what you expect them to counterattack to,” Mize said. “It’s kind of like a little chess game, I guess. You’re trying to figure each other out and trying to figure out they’re going to do differently and what I’m going to do differently.” The Gators took two-of-three from Auburn during the April matchup at McKethan Stadium, but there’s much more on the line for this best-of-three series with the winner booking its ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. Mize is glad to have the draft behind him heading into such an important series. "It was a great process and a great day on draft day, but I’m very relieved to have it over. Now we can just focus on what we’re trying to do," Mize said. “It’s definitely a pressure release and now I can just focus on our team. I was focused on our team before, but even more so now.”

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN FLORIDA SAT Jr. RHP Casey Mize (10-5, 2.95) Jr. RHP Brady Singer (11-1, 2.27) SUN Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (7-4, 3-12) Jr. RHP Jackson Kowar (9-5, 3.37) MON* Sr. LHP Andrew Mitchell (2-2, 4.30) TBA