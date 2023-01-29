AUBURN | Isaia Faga committed to Utah in December. It was his only offer at the time. Seven weeks later, the 2024 defensive tackle out of Central in Phenix City, Ala., has four additional offers from Auburn, Texas, Vanderbilt and UNLV. Faga, 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, attended Auburn’s Junior Day Saturday,

Faga was offered by Auburn last week. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I’m committed but my ear is always open,” said Faga. “So it’s just counting my blessings and I could never turn my ear if they’re going to offer me an opportunity to go live out my dream to come here.” The visit to Auburn was his first since receiving the offer Jan. 20. “Going to a school down the road, I already had a lot of interest. So I really wanted to come down here and see everything for myself. I loved it. It was awesome,” said Faga.