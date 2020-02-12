“We lost Isaac to a hamstring pull," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said on AU radio postgame. "He didn’t rip it, but he could be out a little bit."

Auburn could be down its potential NBA lottery pick for a while.

Pearl said Auburn will evaluate Okoro more closely Thursday morning.

Okoro went down hard on the floor chasing after a loose ball with 1:35 left in the second half. He immediately rolled over and grabbed his right leg. The freshman had to be helped off into the locker room by trainers and was limping on that leg.

Despite exiting before the overtime period, Okoro led Auburn in scoring with 19 points. In the second half alone, he scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

In overtime, Auburn made 4 of 6 shots and won the rebounding battle 7-2 to claim a 95-91 victory. It marked Auburn’s third straight overtime game played and fourth out of its last five.

“I don’t think it’s anything structural," Pearl said later of Okoro's injury. "… I would venture to say it would take a lot not only to injure him, but to take him out. So if he is out, it’s because he can’t go. He’s such a tough kid.”

