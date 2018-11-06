AUBURN | A late switch to the two-minute offense was crucial in Auburn rallying for a 28-24 win over No. 20 Texas A&M last Saturday. Could the Tigers employ more of the fast-paced, four wide receiver set in the upcoming game at No. 5 Georgia? Put Gus Malzahn down as a solid maybe. Maybe. “Each game is a little bit different with your approach and who you're playing and their strengths and everything that goes with it,” Malzahn said. “Obviously you always look at yourself, look at the things you do well. Try not to do the things you don't do well. “The big thing for me Saturday was just the disappointment of not being able to run the football effectively.”

Malzahn can't rely on his running game against good defenses this season. Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com

Malzahn was not about to give away his game plan, but it’s clear Auburn’s sixth-year head coach is disappointed in his running game, which ranks 12th in the SEC with 155.2 yards per game. The Tigers had just 19 yards rushing on 21 attempts against the Aggies, an average of 0.9 yard per carry. Auburn will be facing a Bulldog defense that is seventh in the conference allowing 134.2 rushing yards per game. They held the SEC’s leading rusher, Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr., to 73 yards on 20 carries last week. “That’s our challenge,” Malzahn said. “Whether it’s get a little more creative in the run game or do things a little bit different or not do some of the things as much, all those things are on deck and all those things are being considered. The bottom line is we’ve got to run the football better. We’ve taken great pride in that in the past and we’ve got to do a better job these last three games.” After managing just 149 total yards through the first three quarters and half of the fourth against Texas A&M, the switch to the two-minute offense yielded 129 yards and two touchdowns over the final seven minutes. “You look at the rhythm that we ended the game with. That was pretty good,” Malzahn said. “We weren’t substituting. There’s a fine line there. Sometimes you need to substitute for certain things, sometimes you don’t. If you’re not being successful on offense the worst thing you can go is a fast three-and-out — your defense is back out there. There’s strategy that goes with both and every game unfolds a little bit differently.”