Is Riley Auburn's to lose?
Is another commitment coming for Auburn? In-state linebacker target Cameron Riley has, and it close to making that call.The 6-foot-4, 210 pound outside linebacker out of Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news