TUSCALOOSA | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn's first series included back-to-back dropped passes and a near interception by Jarrett Stidham before punting away after 21 seconds. After driving to midfield, Alabama also punted on their opening drive. Shaun Shivers broke loose for a 75-yard TD run on AU's next possession but it was called back on a holding penalty. Tua Tagovailoa had a 7-yard TD run to cap a 34-yard drive, which was aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Javaris Davis on the punt return. The Tigers answered with a 73-yard, 10-play drive as Anthony Schwartz scored on a 9-yard end around to tie the game 7-7.

SECOND QUARTER

The Tide came right back with a 65-yard drive as Tagovailoa threw a 4-yard TD pass to take a 14-7 lead. After a 3-and-out, UA drove 57 yards for a 30-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead. AU managed one 1st down before punting again, but the defense forced a 3-and-out by UA and Smoke Monday blocked a punt. Two plays later, Ryan Davis threw a 23-yard TD pass to Malik Miller to cut UA's lead to 17-14. AU's defense forced a 2nd-straight 3-and-out, AU was able to run out the clock.

THIRD QUARTER

Alabama struck quickly as Tagovailoa threw a 46-yard TD pass to cap a 5-play, 75-yard drive to open the 2nd half. After a quick 3-and-out by AU, UA went 69 yards on four plays as Tagovailoa threw a 33-yard TD. AU drove to the UA 23-yard line but came up inches short on a fake field goal on 4th down. After a quick UA 3-and-out, Jarrett Stidham connected with Darius Slayton on a 52-yard TD pass to cut UA's lead to 31-21. UA answered quickly going 75 yards in three plays as Tagovailoa threw a 40-yard TD pass.

FOURTH QUARTER

UA opened the 4th with a Tagovailoa 22-yard TD pass to take a 45-21 lead. Jalen Hurts came in at QB and on his first play threw a 52-yard TD pass. AU ran the ball 18 times in the 4th.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 283, UA 500; Pass yards: AU 153, UA 377; Rush yards: AU 130, UA 123; Penalties: AU 9-88, UA 8-82; First downs: AU 19, UA 23; Third downs: AU 9-18, UA 5-11; Turnovers: AU 1, UA 0; Sacks: AU 3, UA 1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 13-of-30 for 127 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, 6 carries for -8 yards

Malik Willis 1-of-1 for 3 yards, 3 carries for 18 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 19 carries for 61 yards, 2 receptions for 27 yards

Kam Martin 2 carries for 12 yards

Shaun Shivers 10 carries for 27 yards

Malik Miller 1 reception for 23 yards and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 3 receptions for 10 yards, 3 carries for 20 yards and 1 TD

Ryan Davis 4 receptions for 15 yard, 1-of-1 for 23 yards and 1 TD

Darius Slayton 2 receptions for 63 yards and 1 TD

Eli Stove 2 receptions for 12 yards

Anders Carlson 1 reception for 3 yards