"Kris Murray is a pro –a four-man who can score inside and out," the Auburn coach said. "Just a terrific player.

Murray, a 6-foot-8 junior, leads the Hawkeyes with 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, while the 6-foot-9 Rebrača averages 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Bruce Pearl understands how critical it will be to keep those two from going off.

AUBURN | In a season in which opposing guards have provided a major problem for Auburn, it will be two Iowa forwards – Kris Murray and Filip Rebrača – that will be key for the Tigers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

"Rebrača, he can score. They throw him the ball in the mid-post area. He can make plays. He is an outstanding passer, a really good basketball player. He is quicker than he necessarily looks on tape, so the front line is really, really good."

And, if you can contain those two, Fran McCaffery's team has two more forwards in his son Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort, both averaging 10 points per game, that can light it up, with Pearl saying the latter is a "key part of the bench" for the Hawkeyes.

Auburn will have a heavy home-court advantage with the game being played just two hours away in Birmingham. Pearl understands that is vital to withstanding the runs Iowa is prone to go on.

"They can score in bunches, and if they get going from three, they get pretty, pretty dangerous," he said.

As for the matchup of the forwards, it will fall on Jaylin Williams, Chris Moore, Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome to defend the four playmakers. Broome is more than confident that the Tigers are up to the challenge.

"I think we have a pretty good forward group, too," Broome said. "Like you said, they're pretty good, but we're good, too, inside. I think as long as we play our game and protect the rim like we normally do, block shots, stay away from fouling, I think we'll be alright."